DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 24

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THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 SHANGHAI - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ‌visits Shanghai and ​Hangzhou, China. (To Sept 25)

WASHINGTON DC - Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pays a working visit to the United States of America (To Sept. 25) NEW YORK - 81st session of the UN General Assembly. (To Sept 25)

WASHINGTON, DC - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics visits the United States and attends the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York and holds meetings in Washington, Los Angeles and San Diego focused on defense, technology and business cooperation. (to Sept. 28) MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct 04)

NEW YORK/OTTAWA - Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the high-level general debate of ‌the 81st United Nations General Assembly and holds bilateral meetings in the United States before paying a State visit to Canada. (To Sept 25) MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sept 25)

WASHINGTON DC – Chinese President Xi Jinping is all set to visit the United States, where he will exchange views with President Donald Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development. (To Sept 25) NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York. - 1410 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar will visit the Vatican for a state meeting with Pope Leo XIV. NEW YORK CITY - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivers keynote speech at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at an event commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

OTTAWA - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to meet Canadian Foreign ‌Minister Anita Anand NEW YORK CITY - President of the Argentina Javier Milei, speaks to the Economic Club of New York - 1600 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal speaks at the Asia Society in New York. - 1700 GMT LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES - Czech President Petr Pavel visits the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

BRUSSELS - EU industry ministers gather in Brussels to discuss competitiveness. BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd ‌anniversary of independence from Portugal

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 NEW YORK CITY - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to speak at UN General Assembly.

UNITED NATIONS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon

SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

NEW YORK CITY - India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks at the Asia Society in New York. - 2200 GMT GLOBAL - World Rabies Day

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To Sept 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 PRAGUE - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the Czech Republic.

MADRID - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Madrid, meets with Spain's Royals and Prime Minister Sanchez (To Sept 30). LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To Sept 30)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel meets Romanian ⁠counterpart Nicusor Dan in ​Prague - 0830 GMT DUBLIN - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (To Oct 01).

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct 01) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, ⁠OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons

ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct 02) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 MONACO - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco for talks with Prince Albert ⁠II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian head of state (To Oct 03)

GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments.

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - ​Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER ⁠6 MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens. MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World Mental Health Day

GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for ⁠Natural ​Disaster Reduction SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16) GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day

GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World Food Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To October 22) TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU ⁠Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential ⁠election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, ⁠dubbed as ADMM-Plus. OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 Guam - Guamanian Legislature election.

Guam - Guamanian Governor election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To ‌Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a ‌Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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