Politico, MS NOW, CNN denied access to White House despite judge's order

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 18:47 IST
Politico, MS NOW, CNN denied access to White House despite judge's order

Politico, MS NOW and CNN reporters ​were barred from the White House ‌on ​Thursday, just hours after a judge deemed President Donald Trump's ban of the three news outlets likely unconstitutional and ordered their access immediately restored. US District Judge Tim ‌Kelly's overnight ruling blocked the ban for 14 days in a major setback for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media.

The Politico reporter's credentials were also confiscated, Politico said, after Kelly temporarily blocked Trump's ban. An MS ‌NOW reporter said she also was blocked from the White House, while CNN said some of its ‌staff members were denied entry onto the grounds. MS NOW's Laura Barrón-López, speaking on the network outside of the White House complex, said it was unclear if her blocked entry was a defiance of the court order or a problem with the White House entry system.

Representatives for ⁠the White ​House did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment. Kelly, in his order, said the White House's revocation of the White House credentials of the journalists "likely violated their ⁠constitutional due process rights." The judge also raised doubts about the US Department of Justice's national security arguments for justifying the ​ban, noting that Trump himself had said the action was due to what the president alleged was ⁠false or negative coverage.

Theodore Boutrous, an attorney for the three outlets, praised the ruling in a statement, saying: "This is a strong ruling vindicating freedom ⁠of ​the press, due process and the rule of law. We greatly appreciate the court's swift action." A coalition of press freedom groups and dozens of news organizations, including Reuters, filed a legal brief on Wednesday supporting the ⁠three news outlets.

Trump announced his ban in a social media post on September 18. The three outlets then sued ⁠Trump and other members ⁠of his administration on Monday, saying the ban violated the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press, as well as their due process rights.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026