EU sanctions former Russia Today executive Xenia Fedorova
EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions on Xenia Fedorova, a former senior executive of Russian broadcaster Russia Today's French division.
EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions on Xenia Fedorova, a former senior executive of Russian broadcaster Russia Today's French division.
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