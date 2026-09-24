Trump welcomes Xi to Washington looking for a trade win

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi ​Jinping to the White House on Thursday for a lavish state summit expected to be heavy ‌on symbolism ​but light on substance, with both leaders keen to showcase stable ties despite a host of thorny issues such as AI, trade, Taiwan and the war with Iran. The summit, Xi's first visit to Washington in more than a decade, is the second meeting this year between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

In remarks on Thursday from the grand foyer of the White House, Trump touted his personal friendship with Xi and said the two powers had ‌made strides on trade. "During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and 'super intelligence,'" Trump said, using his alternative name for artificial intelligence. "The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come."

Xi said the competition between the US and China should be a "healthy one, and should be kept within bounds." He also said China was prepared to increase its cooperation with the US on fighting illegal drugs and said both militaries should strengthen their coordination. For Trump, who relishes ceremony and prizes his ties with powerful leaders, the visit is as much a matter of national prestige as an ‌opportunity for high-stakes diplomacy.

Trump greeted Xi on arrival on Wednesday evening with a red carpet on the tarmac, the first time a US president has welcomed a foreign leader at Joint Base Andrews since President Barack Obama met Pope Francis in 2015, according to C-SPAN, which tracks presidential events. The US ‌president aims to reciprocate the grand welcome he received in China in May and impress Xi with a ceremony spanning the White House South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden. But major breakthroughs are not expected.

Analysts say tangible outcomes are likely to be limited to an extension of a trade truce expiring in November and an agreement to examine threats posed by artificial intelligence. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that they had agreed to extend until January 10 an agreement that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top 100%.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday morning that the two leaders would discuss "super intelligence" - his name for AI - but again indicated he has little interest ⁠in imposing new regulations, ​despite concerns from industry leaders that AI could eventually pose a threat to humans. "Super ⁠Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote. "That is China's position also."

During his comments on Thursday, Xi said both countries have "the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control." Analysts say intense competition between the two powers in AI ⁠is likely to limit the scope for anything beyond symbolic agreements.

KEEPING TIES STABLE People familiar with the plans say the talks could also yield deals to lower some tariffs, combat drug trafficking and expand military-to-military dialogue, while Trump is expected to seek the release of Americans and others detained in China.

Former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the summit was ​less about substantive negotiations than a chance for two forceful leaders to project strength. "This is really the historical reincarnation of what we often referred to in antiquity as single combat - really powerful guys, each representing their civilizations, kind of measuring and going toe to toe," said Campbell.

Xi ⁠appears to be in a stronger position, having overseen a surge in China's trade and firmly in control of supplies of rare earth minerals that give him a powerful source of leverage. Both leaders see advantages in keeping relations stable, with Trump mired in the unpopular Iran war and Xi grappling with domestic economic challenges.

But beneath the surface are challenges that could reignite tensions, including disputes over Taiwan, ⁠export ​controls and AI. Taiwan, a democratically governed island claimed by China, is the most contentious issue.

US allies in Asia are concerned Trump may be tempted to soften Washington's support for Taipei to lock in economic wins with China. Xi is expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales and could do this during a planned visit by the two to the US National Archives on Friday, sources who were briefed on the issue told Reuters. In return, China is offering help to put pressure on Iran, the sources added.

After the May summit, Trump said he was holding in abeyance an arms package to Taiwan worth some $14 ⁠billion and called it a "very good negotiating chip." The leaders will likely discuss the Iran war, but there has been little sign Beijing is willing to exert pressure on its ally to yield to US demands, despite the disruption the conflict has caused to energy supplies and trade.

Trade could be ⁠a more promising area. Trump is seeking trade wins ahead of the midterms, and US ⁠Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said this month the countries will make "some announcements on agriculture and non-tariff barriers." Greer said on Monday China is making progress on a commitment to buy 200 Boeing aircraft, but gave no indication that any additional orders are near.

The guest list for Thursday's state dinner includes CEOs like Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Tesla's Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, but despite such an array, people familiar with ‌US plans say Trump is likely to maintain firm export ‌controls on US tech Xi wants loosened.