Asked about CNN White House ban, Pope Leo says all journalists are 'welcome' to cover him

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 13:44 IST
Asked about CNN White House ban, Pope Leo says all journalists are 'welcome' to cover him

​Asked about U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's ​decision to bar CNN and several other outlets from ‌the White House, Pope Leo on Friday reaffirmed his support for freedom of the press.

Pope Leo was ‌greeting journalists on the two-hour flight to Paris ‌from Rome when he was asked about the dispute between the White House and three media outlets. The pope, an ⁠American ​who previously ⁠attracted Trump's ire after criticizing the Iran war, did not ⁠refer to Trump in his response but called press ​coverage "very important."

"I'm very happy that here, you ⁠are all welcome," Pope Leo told reporters. "With coverage, I think ⁠it's ​very important that we have it all the way around for everyone." The White House ⁠said on Thursday it had reinstated journalists from CNN, MS ⁠Now ⁠and Politico after a federal judge ruled the ban was likely unconstitutional.

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