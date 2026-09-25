EU and IMF understand need to help Ukraine finance budget gap, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the European Union and the International Monetary Fund understood the importance of helping Kyiv finance its budget deficit to pay for its defence. "Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot be alone, and that more investment is needed in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles," he told reporters in a WhatsApp briefing, adding that he had received a positive response from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
There will be further talks in Ukraine or Brussels in the near future, he said.