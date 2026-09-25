EU and IMF understand need to help Ukraine finance budget gap, Zelenskiy says

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Friday ​that the European Union and the International ‌Monetary Fund understood the importance of helping Kyiv finance its budget ‌deficit to pay for its ‌defence. "Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot be alone, and that more investment ⁠is ​needed ⁠in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles," he told ⁠reporters in a WhatsApp briefing, ​adding that he had received a ⁠positive response from European Commission President Ursula ⁠von ​der Leyen.

There will be further talks in Ukraine ⁠or Brussels in the near future, ⁠he ⁠said.