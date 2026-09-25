Ukraine needs budget support to pay for drones and missiles, Zelenskiy says

President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Friday ‌that Ukraine ​urgently needed to fill a $27-billion military funding ‌gap or it would begin to run out of drones and missiles at the ‌start of next year. "About a third, ‌or perhaps even slightly more, of these funds are needed for drones in January, ⁠February ​and March. ⁠If we do not order and pay for ⁠them in October and November, we will ​face serious challenges in January and ⁠February," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing on ⁠WhatsApp.

He ​urged the European Commission to expedite the release of a second ⁠tranche of a €90-billion ($102-billion) loan to help pay for ⁠these ⁠weapons purchases. ($1 = 0.8781 euros)