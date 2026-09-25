Ukraine needs budget support to pay for drones and missiles, Zelenskiy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine urgently needed to fill a $27-billion military funding gap or it would begin to run out of drones and missiles at the start of next year. "About a third, or perhaps even slightly more, of these funds are needed for drones in January, February and March. If we do not order and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing on WhatsApp.
He urged the European Commission to expedite the release of a second tranche of a €90-billion ($102-billion) loan to help pay for these weapons purchases. ($1 = 0.8781 euros)