UK firms to use Ukraine battlefield data for AI drone swarm development
British firms will be allowed to use battlefield data from Ukraine to develop new AI models for drone swarms, the British government said on Friday.
British firms will be allowed to use battlefield data from Ukraine to develop new AI models for drone swarms, the British government said on Friday.
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