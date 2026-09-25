Kremlin hails election of Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament
The Kremlin on Friday hailed the election of so many veterans of Russia's war in Ukraine to the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, saying they would be heavily involved in the lawmaking process. Asked about the election of 46 veterans of what Moscow calls its special military operation in a three-day election this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:
“Well, first of all, this is excellent. The experience of our heroes is in high demand. The results of the vote have clearly confirmed this. And, of course, each in their own field will make the greatest possible contribution to shaping various initiatives.”