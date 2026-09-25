Kremlin hails election of Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 15:07 IST
Kremlin hails election of Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament

The ​Kremlin on ​Friday hailed the ‌election of ​so many veterans of Russia's war ‌in Ukraine to the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, saying they would be ‌heavily involved in the lawmaking ‌process. Asked about the election of 46 veterans of what Moscow calls its special military ⁠operation ​in ⁠a three-day election this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov said:

“Well, first of all, this ​is excellent. The experience of our ⁠heroes is in high demand. The results ⁠of ​the vote have clearly confirmed this. And, of course, each ⁠in their own field will make the ⁠greatest ⁠possible contribution to shaping various initiatives.”

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