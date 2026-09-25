US-sanctioned oil tanker Sibu 1 rescued from Somali pirates
A US-sanctioned oil tanker, Sibu 1, has been rescued after being hijacked by Somali pirates in August, the maritime police force in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland said on Friday.
"It was a counter-piracy operation that was carried out by our forces from two days ago and it's still going on. The ship is free and the pirates are all in the hands of our forces," Mohamed Jama, the base commander for Puntland Maritime Police Force told Reuters.