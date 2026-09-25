US-sanctioned oil tanker Sibu 1 rescued from Somali pirates

​A ​US-sanctioned oil ‌tanker, Sibu 1, ​has been rescued after ‌being hijacked by Somali pirates in August, the maritime police force ‌in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland ‌said on Friday.

"It was a counter-piracy operation that was ⁠carried ​out ⁠by our forces from two days ⁠ago and it's still ​going on. The ship is free and ⁠the pirates are all in ⁠the ​hands of our forces," Mohamed Jama, the ⁠base commander for Puntland Maritime ⁠Police Force ⁠told Reuters.