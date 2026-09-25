Man appears in London court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 15:38 IST
Man appears in London court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details

A British man will go ​on trial next year accused of ​providing information about factories which ‌manufacture drones ​and offering to sabotage them on behalf of Russian intelligence, a London court was told on ‌Friday. Joshua Cammidge, 31, is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage after contact with the GRU Volunteer Corps, which prosecutors said ‌was controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybylska told London's ‌Old Bailey court that Cammidge, from Swindon, west England, had exchanged messages with a British national who had gone to Russia to fight against Ukraine, in which Cammidge was tasked with ⁠locating drone ​manufacturing sites. "They discussed ⁠sabotaging a site and the defendant volunteered to carry out such sabotage," she said. "It was ⁠clear all of this was to assist the Russian war effort."

Prosecutors have also accused him ​of conducting research about a Wi-Fi jamming device and undertaking reconnaissance. Cammidge was ⁠not asked to enter pleas, but his lawyer John Oliver told the court he intended ⁠to ​deny the accusations.

Oliver said there was "no intention to cause or take part in sabotage" and the communications between the men were "not to be taken ⁠seriously". Russia's embassy in London has not commented on the case. Cammidge was remanded ⁠in custody and ⁠will appear again in court to enter a plea in January, with the trial due to take place at Winchester ‌Crown Court ‌in April.

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