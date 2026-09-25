Russia says it struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, vessels

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 20:40 IST
Russia says it struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, vessels

‌The ​Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces had carried ‌out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

The ‌ministry said the strikes hit a drone ‌assembly and storage site in the Kyiv region, logistics hubs in the Odesa region and port infrastructure in Reni ⁠on ​the Danube ⁠River. It also said Russian forces struck a cargo ship ⁠carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of ​Odesa.

The ministry said later on Friday that its ⁠forces had struck another cargo vessel in the Odesa ⁠region ​that delivered military supplies to the port of Chornomorsk, a logistics centre used by Ukraine's ⁠military and security forces, and a data centre used for ⁠processing ⁠and transmission of intelligence data. Reuters could not independently verify the statements.

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