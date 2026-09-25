Trump says US and China have made tremendous strides, will continue talks
US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States and China have made tremendous strides and that the two sides would "be speaking a lot."
US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States and China have made tremendous strides and that the two sides would "be speaking a lot."
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