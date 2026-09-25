US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic 

​A federal ​appeals court ‌on Friday declined ​to block a Defense Department order ‌blacklisting Anthropic from government contracts and deeming the AI startup a national security risk. The ‌ruling from the US Court ‌of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in a lawsuit by ⁠Anthropic ​challenging ⁠its designation by the Pentagon as a national ⁠security supply chain risk, which the startup ​says has cost it billions of ⁠dollars in lost business and damaged its ⁠reputation ​ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering.

The designation has ⁠been blocked by a judge overseeing a separate ⁠legal ⁠challenge in California federal court.