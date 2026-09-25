Trump says he talked to Xi about the Iran war

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 22:10 IST
Trump says he talked to Xi about the Iran war

US President Donald Trump ‌said on ​Friday he discussed the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the US ambassador to ‌China said Trump in White House talks made clear that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable. "We did," Trump told reporters when asked whether he talked to Xi ‌about Iran. "I think we're going to do great."

The US Ambassador to ‌China David Perdue in a Friday CNBC interview said Trump reiterated to Xi that direct or indirect support for Iran was "totally unacceptable." Asked separately on Fox News if that meant ⁠China ​would stop assisting Iran, ⁠Perdue said Washington received assurances from Beijing on Thursday.

"We've seen movement ... on that already. That's ⁠what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday they're not doing that," Perdue told ​Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program. Trump and Xi did not take formal questions ⁠during the three-day state visit to Washington.

Earlier this month, Trump brushed aside a report that ⁠Iran acquired ​satellite images of a base in Jordan from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three US troops there in July. "They basically do ⁠what we do," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on September 13. "When ⁠they say China ⁠spies on us, I say you're right and we spy on them too."

TRENDING

1
South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement
Blog

South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncerta...

Korea Rep
2
What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Vegetables
Blog

What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Ve...

Global
3
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
4
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Strawberries Under Cover: Knitted Fabric Bringing New Promise to Growers

Smart Cities Are Giving AI More Control Over Power Grids. Who Keeps Its Decisions Safe?

Kidney Transplant Patients Welcome AI Support, but Many Still Depend on Paper Logs

What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Vegetables

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026