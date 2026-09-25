Tennis-Noskova, Muchova crush Spain to send Czechs into Billie Jean King Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 22:13 IST
Tennis-Noskova, Muchova crush Spain to send Czechs into Billie Jean King Cup final

Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova helped ​the Czech Republic reach their first Billie ​Jean King Cup final since ‌2018 ​with straight-set victories over Spain in Shenzhen on Friday, keeping the Czechs on course for a 12th title. World number eight Muchova, ‌this year's Wimbledon runner-up, gave the Czechs a winning start by beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5 6-4.

"It's been a while since I played in the Billie Jean King Cup, so bringing the ‌first point to our locker room, while also giving Linda some, let's say, air ‌so she doesn't feel as much pressure to win, is important," Muchova said. Wimbledon champion Noskova then defeated Cristina Bucsa 7-6(5) 6-2 to give the Czechs an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the tie.

Noskova broke first to move ⁠4-2 ahead ​before Bucsa fought ⁠back to cut the deficit to 5-4 in a topsy-turvy opening set. The 21-year-old Czech edged the tiebreak and ⁠then turned a closely contested second set into a rout, winning the final four games and breaking ​Bucsa twice after the score was locked at 2-2. The Czechs are captained by former ⁠doubles world number one Barbora Strycova.

"We definitely want to make our captain proud," Noskova said. "As she said, the last ⁠time ​we won it, she was on the team. It would be quite beautiful for all of us to have her part of the team and win it once again, ⁠just from a different position. "But I always love to play for the team no matter ⁠what. No matter the ⁠circumstances or whether we're playing the finals or the qualies, nothing changes for me."

The Czechs will face either two-time defending champions Italy or ‌Ukraine in ‌Sunday's final.

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