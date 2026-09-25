Trump says Treasury's Bessent will not be his AI czar
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not be Donald Trump's AI czar, the Republican president said on Friday, adding that he wants Bessent to remain at the Treasury Department.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not be Donald Trump's AI czar, the Republican president said on Friday, adding that he wants Bessent to remain at the Treasury Department.
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