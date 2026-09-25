Trump says Treasury's Bessent will not be his AI czar

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 22:32 IST
Trump says Treasury's Bessent will not be his AI czar

Scott ​Bessent will not be Donald Trump's AI czar, the Republican ‌president said on Friday, adding that he wants his US Treasury secretary to remain in his current role.

"Scott ‌Bessent will not be going to be ‌Super Intelligence (SI) Czar. Number One, he doesn’t want to. Number Two, he’s doing such a great job at ⁠Treasury, ​and that’s ⁠where I want to keep him! Why would I ever ⁠make such a change?" Trump said in a social ​media post. Last week, Trump said he plans ⁠to appoint an artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," ⁠and ​create an "AI force," though he gave no details about either initiative or how they ⁠would be implemented.

The president's planned move comes as fears ⁠grow ⁠among lawmakers in Washington about the risks posed by AI technology.

TRENDING

1
South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement
Blog

South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncerta...

Korea Rep
2
What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Vegetables
Blog

What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Ve...

Global
3
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
4
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Strawberries Under Cover: Knitted Fabric Bringing New Promise to Growers

Smart Cities Are Giving AI More Control Over Power Grids. Who Keeps Its Decisions Safe?

Kidney Transplant Patients Welcome AI Support, but Many Still Depend on Paper Logs

What Peru’s Household Food Baskets Reveal About Unequal Access to Fruits, Vegetables

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026