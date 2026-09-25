Trump says Treasury's Bessent will not be his AI czar

Scott ​Bessent will not be Donald Trump's AI czar, the Republican ‌president said on Friday, adding that he wants his US Treasury secretary to remain in his current role.

"Scott ‌Bessent will not be going to be ‌Super Intelligence (SI) Czar. Number One, he doesn’t want to. Number Two, he’s doing such a great job at ⁠Treasury, ​and that’s ⁠where I want to keep him! Why would I ever ⁠make such a change?" Trump said in a social ​media post. Last week, Trump said he plans ⁠to appoint an artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," ⁠and ​create an "AI force," though he gave no details about either initiative or how they ⁠would be implemented.

The president's planned move comes as fears ⁠grow ⁠among lawmakers in Washington about the risks posed by AI technology.