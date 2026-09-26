Tennis-Prozorova says physio 'pressure' led to withdrawal from Singapore Open semi-final

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 12:53 IST
Tennis-Prozorova says physio 'pressure' led to withdrawal from Singapore Open semi-final

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova said her withdrawal ​from the Singapore Open semi-finals followed "pressure" ​from a WTA physiotherapist ‌who diagnosed ​her with concussion after being struck by a ball. The 22-year-old withdrew from the singles event this weekend ‌due to injury, tournament organisers said, sending Australia's Talia Gibson to the final by walkover.

That announcement followed Prozorova and partner Sofya Lansere's retirement from their doubles quarter-final ‌match on Friday after Prozorova was hit in the face by a ‌ball. "The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court to run a specific test," Prozorova wrote.

"Unfortunately I didn't know I could refuse. The test wasn't easy. Given that ⁠I'd ​spent over three hours ⁠on court each of the last three days, I was fatigued, and I struggled with ⁠some of the exercises like standing on one leg with my eyes closed. "My team ​and I had a long discussion with the organisers... The physio pressured ⁠everyone present and even claimed I wasn't capable of taking responsibility for my own life."

She said ⁠tournament ​organisers had supported her desire to continue playing but the final decision rested with the WTA. Reuters has contacted WTA for comment.

Prozorova said the ⁠outcome could jeopardise her participation at next week's China Open. Her run to the semi-finals ⁠in Singapore was ⁠a career best. It involved a quarter-final win over China's Wang Xinyu after back-to-back three-set victories over Alexandra Eala ‌and Sofia ‌Costoulas.

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