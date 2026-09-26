Cricket-Australia dealt injury blow as Inglis returns home with finger fracture

Australia wicketkeeper-batter ​Josh Inglis has ​been ruled ‌out of ​the final two one-day internationals against South Africa ‌with a fracture to his right index finger, officials confirmed on Saturday. • The 31-year-old injured ‌his finger while keeping wicket in ‌South Africa’s 67-run win in the first ODI played in Durban on Thursday.

• No replacement in the ⁠ODI ​squad ⁠has been named, with Alex Carey expected to ⁠don the gloves in the second fixture ​in the series in Johannesburg on Sunday. • Inglis ⁠is now in a race to be fit ⁠for ​the three-match Test series in South Africa that starts on October ⁠9.

• Cricket Australia confirmed Inglis would return to Perth ⁠for ⁠treatment, "with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to ‌further ‌assessment and progress".