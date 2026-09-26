Smiling White Sox fan Pope Leo quips 'great things happen in Chicago'

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 13:14 IST
Smiling White Sox fan Pope Leo quips 'great things happen in Chicago'

Pope ​Leo's beloved Chicago White ​Sox may have pulled ‌off a ​miracle this year, making Major League Baseball's playoffs for the first time since 2021. ‌But the longtime fan of the South Siders won't reveal if he called on a little help from on high.

"No comment," Leo ‌told a journalist when asked on Friday if a little ‌papal intervention with God was involved in the team's second-best standing in the central division of the American League. But the first US pope added, with a ⁠smile: "Great ​things happen ⁠in Chicago."

Leo, born as Robert Prevost in America's second city, is a devoted ⁠fan of the Sox. Shortly after being elected as pope in May ​2025, video emerged of Prevost rooting for the team in ⁠the 2005 World Series, the last time they won baseball's top prize. The pope, ⁠undertaking ​a weekend visit to France, was asked about the team's 2026 season on his flight from Rome to Paris.

The Sox ⁠clinched their playoff berth on Thursday, with a 9-1 victory over ⁠the Kansas ⁠City Royals. Vatican officials did not comment on whether anyone had seen a TV on in Leo's ‌apartment in ‌the apostolic palace that night. (Reporting ​by Joshua McElwee)

TRENDING

1
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
2
Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting Houthis

Saudi Grand Mufti tells troops to be ready to sacrifice their lives fighting...

Global
3
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting after ...

Global
4
Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Countries With the Most Renewable Power Are Not Always the Most Energy Secure

The WTO’s Rules Still Hold Most Trade Together: Can They Survive a More Divided World?

Foreign Investment Lifts South Africa’s Growth, but the Jobs Gap Persists

When Amazon Rivers Run Low, Millions Feel the Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026