Chess-Kazakh Turlov elected FIDE president with Russia, governance issues in focus

Kazakh businessman ‌Timur ​Turlov was elected the eighth president of world chess governing body FIDE on Saturday after a closely fought contest at the organisation's General Assembly in Samarkand, securing a four-year term and succeeding Arkady Dvorkovich, who had led the body since 2018. Turlov defeated German entrepreneurs Wadim ‌Rosenstein and Jan Henric Buettner in an election widely viewed as a defining vote for FIDE at a time when the federation faces scrutiny over Russian influence, financial independence and the long-term direction of the global game.

Of FIDE's 204 member federations, 202 were eligible to vote after the Russian and Rwandan federations were suspended. A total of 192 valid votes were counted in the opening ‌round. Turlov led with 96 votes, exactly 50% of the valid ballots and one short of the outright majority required for victory, forcing a runoff against Rosenstein.

Turlov secured the presidency ‌in the second round, defeating Rosenstein by 110 votes to 85. "I am grateful to the chess community for placing its trust in me," Turlov told Reuters.

"A strong FIDE must mean strong national federations and more opportunities for people to discover and play chess at the grassroots level." Buettner wished Turlov success after the result.

"The decision deserves our full respect. I wish the new leadership every success, because when FIDE succeeds, chess succeeds," he said in a ⁠statement to Reuters. DVORKOVICH ​SUCCESSOR

The race was transformed this year when Dvorkovich, ⁠a former Russian deputy prime minister, withdrew his bid for a third term after being included in a European Union sanctions package. Turlov had initially been part of Dvorkovich's presidential ticket before launching an independent campaign alongside Indian ⁠Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as his deputy.

The 38-year-old campaigned on expanding chess's digital reach, strengthening support for smaller federations and increasing participation worldwide, while rejecting suggestions that his candidacy represented a continuation of the current administration. Turlov, ​who renounced his Russian citizenship and became a Kazakh citizen in 2022, said his administration would continue to abide by rulings of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ⁠which prevent Russian teams from competing in FIDE events.

While backing those rulings, Turlov said he hoped the Russian federation would eventually meet the conditions required for a return to international competition, arguing the sport was missing out on a ⁠generation ​of talented players. "The road ahead will be long, but we have a strong programme, a capable team and the energy and resources to deliver," he said.

QUESTIONS OVER FINANCES, INDEPENDENCE Turlov had ties to the outgoing administration and Freedom Holding Corp, which has been FIDE's principal commercial partner and sponsor for several years, prompting concerns about potential conflicts of interest should Turlov oversee ⁠both the federation's strategic direction and its most significant commercial relationship.

Supporters, however, argue that Turlov's financial backing and business experience can help professionalise the sport and provide stability at ⁠a time when many international federations face growing commercial ⁠pressures. In 2022, Turlov and Freedom Holding Corp were sanctioned by Ukraine, measures he has repeatedly challenged while seeking to distance his business interests in Russia.

In a sign of the political balancing act facing the new president, Turlov has also backed the appointment of a Ukrainian ‌official to a vice-presidential role within ‌FIDE amid efforts to ease tensions surrounding the federation's handling of Russia-related issues.