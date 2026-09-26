German minister calls for expedited deportation in mass border crossings

German ​Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt ​called on Saturday for ‌an expedited ​procedure to deport individuals following mass border crossings, such as the influx into ‌Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

“We need a new European mechanism for handling migration crises,” Dobrindt said ‌at the start of a meeting in Munich with European ‌Union counterparts and EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner. Dobrindt said that exceptional situations similar to the one in Ceuta had occurred repeatedly at the ⁠EU’s ​external borders.

More ⁠than 72,000 people surged into Ceuta from Morocco at the end of ⁠July, although most later left. Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in ​the tiny territory, including minors. “These waves are not ⁠caused by a humanitarian emergency, but are driven by misinformation,” said Dobrindt, ⁠calling ​for a fast-track procedure for repatriation when authorities determine that there is an exceptional situation that is not ⁠linked to a humanitarian emergency.

According to Dobrindt, the European border protection ⁠agency Frontex should ⁠also assist countries in such situations by deploying a rapid-response force within 24 hours.