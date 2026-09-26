Trump says he does not want to 'integrate' with China on AI

President ​Donald Trump said on ​Saturday that ‌despite a "big ​talk" this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping on ‌AI, the US should not join efforts with China on the technology. "We had a ‌big talk on SI," Trump told ‌reporters at the White House, using his preferred name of super intelligence.

"What they want to do ⁠is ​stop our ⁠progress because we're leading China by a lot, and ⁠we're going to keep it that way. ​We didn't spend that much time talking ⁠about it," he added. Trump said he did not ⁠want ​to "integrate" AI initiatives with China because of US dominance.

"I would rather not ⁠integrate because we're leading by a lot," he ⁠said, ⁠adding: "When you're leading, you don't open it up to each other".