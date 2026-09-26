Trump says he spoke with Venezuela's Rodriguez about elections

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 20:20 IST
Trump says he spoke with Venezuela's Rodriguez about elections

US President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Saturday that he had spoken this week ‌with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez about elections.

"I did," Trump told reporters at the ‌White House. "I spoke about elections." Rodriguez briefly met ‌with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and praised him ⁠for ​restarting dialogue with ⁠Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this ⁠week said Trump and Rodriguez discussed restructuring Venezuela's ​billions of dollars in sovereign debt. Rubio also ⁠said Washington had pressed for political change. In her ⁠speech ​to the United Nations General Assembly, Rodriguez said elections would be ⁠held in her country.

Rodriguez came to power after ⁠US ⁠forces captured then-President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid.

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