Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov urges US to lift blockade of Cuba
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the United States on Saturday to lift the 'siege' of Cuba and restrictions on trade with the largest island in the Caribbean. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov also said the US should strike Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The US has launched a pressure campaign on Cuba that has largely blocked oil from reaching the island, causing crippling blackouts.