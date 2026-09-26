​Russian Foreign Minister ‌Sergey Lavrov ​called on the ‌United States on Saturday to lift the 'siege' of Cuba and ‌restrictions on trade with ‌the largest island in the Caribbean. Speaking at the United ⁠Nations ​General ⁠Assembly, Lavrov also said the US ⁠should strike Cuba off the ​list of state sponsors ⁠of terrorism.

The US has launched ⁠a ​pressure campaign on Cuba that has largely ⁠blocked oil from reaching the ⁠island, ⁠causing crippling blackouts.