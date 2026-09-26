Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area
Northern Ireland's High Court granted a temporary injunction on Saturday stopping a Protestant parade from passing through a Catholic area on Sunday, following a challenge by residents to the overturning of an almost 30-year ban on the route. Northern Ireland's Parades Commission — set up to regulate marches during the province's sectarian conflict — on Friday permitted the Orange Order to march along the Garvaghy Road, a Catholic enclave in the largely Protestant town of Portadown, during their annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.
But Judge Patricia Smyth granted the injunction on Saturday to offer a short period of interim relief until a judicial review on the commission's decision is determined.