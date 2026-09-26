Northern ​Ireland's High Court ​granted a ‌temporary injunction ​on Saturday stopping a Protestant parade from ‌passing through a Catholic area on Sunday, following a challenge by residents to ‌the overturning of an almost 30-year ‌ban on the route. Northern Ireland's Parades Commission — set up to regulate marches during the ⁠province's ​sectarian ⁠conflict — on Friday permitted the Orange Order to ⁠march along the Garvaghy Road, a Catholic ​enclave in the largely Protestant town ⁠of Portadown, during their annual Drumcree parade ⁠on ​Sunday.

But Judge Patricia Smyth granted the injunction on Saturday to offer ⁠a short period of interim relief ⁠until ⁠a judicial review on the commission's decision is determined.