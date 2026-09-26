Tennis-De Minaur stuns Zverev, Tien beats Cobolli as Team World take 5-3 lead in Laver Cup

Alex de Minaur rallied from a first-set stumble to stun world number two Alexander Zverev, while Learner Tien prevailed over Flavio Cobolli in a nervous tiebreak as their victories gave Team World ‌a 5-3 lead over Europe in the Laver Cup on Saturday. Reigning French Open and US Open champion Zverev lost to De Minaur 2-6 7-6(5) 11-9, after American Tien beat Cobolli 6-3 2-6 10-7, allowing Team World to wipe out Europe's 3-1 overnight lead.

With two points on offer for ‌each match win on the second day in a race to 13 points for the championship, De Minaur made the most of ‌the opportunity despite a first-set loss in which Zverev dominated with strong forehands near the sidelines. Zverev was 5-4 up and serving for the second set when he committed two double faults that allowed the Australian to bounce back with a break and win the set on a tiebreak.

"Check his oil," World captain Andre Agassi told De Minaur, ⁠asking him ​to force the 29-year-old Zverev into ⁠tiring, long rallies. The advice paid off in the 10-point match tiebreak, with De Minaur using repeated cross-court shots to thwart Zverev when the German was 9-8 up, before ⁠getting match point and securing victory with a precise backhand down the sideline that Zverev could only hit back to the net.

"It was a tough battle, ​I left it all out there," said De Minaur after his second straight Laver Cup win over Zverev. Earlier in the day, ⁠Agassi's American compatriot Tien beat French Open finalist Cobolli in another nervous tiebreak.

Tien controlled the contest from the net as he eased to a 4-0 lead in the first ⁠set. ​Cobolli fought back with a break and, although it did not save the first set, the Italian carried the momentum into the second, getting two breaks in a row on his way to winning it. But the 20-year-old Tien, playing in his first Laver Cup, ⁠targeted the baseline to frustrate Cobolli in the match tiebreak and won a 34-shot rally to clinch victory.

"I think in this format, no ⁠matter what the score is... the ⁠match can turn on a dime," Tien said. Europe will hope to fight back when world number three Carlos Alcaraz plays Taylor Fritz later on Saturday, followed by a doubles match where Zverev and Casper Ruud ‌will team up ‌against Team World's Brandon Nakashima and Alexander Bublik.