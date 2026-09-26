IMF concludes visit to Gabon, says debt talks to continue
The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday its staff had concluded a visit to Gabon after holding technical discussions with authorities on the findings of a public debt audit, fiscal developments and policy plans for 2027. The Central African country us seeking an IMF-supported program.
"Technical discussions on fiscal and public debt developments, along with the outlook, will continue in the coming weeks, with a view to paving the way for program discussions," the Fund said.