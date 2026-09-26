IMF concludes visit to Gabon, says debt talks to continue

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 23:38 IST
IMF concludes visit to Gabon, says debt talks to continue

The ​International ​Monetary Fund ‌said on Saturday ​its staff had concluded ‌a visit to Gabon after holding technical discussions with authorities ‌on the findings of a ‌public debt audit, fiscal developments and policy plans for 2027. The ⁠Central ​African ⁠country us seeking an IMF-supported program.

"Technical ⁠discussions on fiscal and ​public debt developments, along with the ⁠outlook, will continue in ⁠the coming ​weeks, with a view to paving the ⁠way for program discussions," the Fund ⁠said.

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