Soccer-Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension, say Real Madrid 

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2026 23:33 IST
Soccer-Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension, say Real Madrid 

France forward Kylian Mbappe ​has suffered hyperextension ​of the left ‌knee, his ​club Real Madrid said on Saturday. The France captain has left ‌the national team, having been forced to come off shortly after scoring the winner in Friday's 1-0 Nations ‌League victory over Turkey.

The 27-year-old was treated after ‌the goal and briefly returned to the pitch but went down again moments later and was unable to continue, ⁠prompting ​France coach ⁠Zinedine Zidane to replace him in the 58th minute of his ⁠first game in charge. "After the tests carried out today ​on our player Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's ⁠Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of ⁠the ​posterior capsule of his left knee," read the statement.

The French Football Federation initially said Mbappe ⁠was suffering from a "knee tendon injury" and had returned ⁠to Madrid ⁠for further assessment. Real next host Villarreal in LaLiga on October 10.

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