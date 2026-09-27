Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

Chile seizes more than ‌200 fossils of extinct mollusks

Customs officials in Chile discovered ‌and seized more than 200 fossils ‌of ammonites in a shipping container from Madagascar that had ⁠been ​declared ⁠as containing household ornaments, the customs ⁠authority of the South ​American country said on Friday.

Ammonites ⁠are mollusks closely related to ⁠octopuses ​and squids that became extinct during the ⁠Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event, a major mass ⁠extinction ⁠that wiped out all of the non-avian dinosaurs ‌around ‌66 million years ​ago.