Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China fuels rush to turn AI video into an industry

When Zhu Zhili ​was looking for a base to set up an artificial intelligence film studio ​in China two years ago, there was just one clear choice: ‌the ​southern city of Shenzhen with its vast tech ecosystem. This year, AI filmmaker Zhu said he has fielded calls from officials in cities and industrial parks across China, all with the same pitch: bring your AI film business here.

India's Zee escalates copyright fight against Reliance-Disney's JioStar

India's Zee Entertainment ‌has asked the Delhi High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Reliance-Disney joint venture JioStar, alleging it continued to use copyrighted content despite a court injunction, a legal filing shows. The filing, dated September 21, escalates an ongoing copyright dispute between the companies. Zee alleges JioStar is guilty of "wilful disobedience" because it continued using Zee's music and songs in programmes broadcast on its platforms despite a court order ‌barring such use.

Dakota Johnson says thriller 'Verity' puts truth and trust to the test, much like real life

Psychological thriller "Verity" taps into the real-world challenge of knowing what's true and who to ‌trust, actor Dakota Johnson said at the film's UK premiere on Thursday. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, the film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who is hired to complete a series of books for renowned author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves her unable to write.

U2 mark 50 years together with concert at school where it all began

U2 marked 50 years as a band on Friday by returning to the school where they started playing ⁠together as ​teenagers and delighted current students with a concert featuring ⁠hits such as 'With Or Without You', 'One' and 'Beautiful Day'. The 22-time Grammy-Award-winning band formed in September 1976 after Larry Mullen Jr. pinned a handwritten note reading "Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band" on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in ⁠north Dublin.

Gucci's Demna blends aristocracy and pop culture at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci designer Demna on Friday unveiled what he described as his first complete personal vision for the brand, presenting pagoda-shouldered tailoring and cropped, puff-shaped outerwear, as ​the Kering-owned label seeks to revive growth after a prolonged downturn. In what Gucci called "The store show", models walked through a series of neutral tone retail-inspired rooms, a setting the brand ⁠said offered a glimpse of how Demna's aesthetic could shape Gucci stores in the future.

Taylor Swift releases 'Encore' to her hit 'Showgirl' album

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift released four new songs that she added to her 2025 hit album "The Life ⁠of ​a Showgirl" including the single "Patient Zero" about a toxic relationship. The expanded album called "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" debuted at midnight US Eastern Daylight Time (0400 GMT) on Friday.

France's prestigious Goncourt prize drops novel after author accused of using AI

The organisers of the prestigious Goncourt literary prize said on Friday they had removed a smash-hit novel by Haitian-Canadian author Thelyson Orelien from their longlist after ⁠accusations he used AI to write it. Orelien denied using AI to write "C'etait Ca ou Mourir" ("It Was Either That or Die") as the allegations ignited a debate about race, literary merit and ⁠originality that has roiled the French literary establishment.

Jay-Z accuser ⁠recants rape allegation against the rapper

A woman who accused musician Jay-Z of rape in a 2024 lawsuit has recanted her claim and said she never met the billionaire rapper. The woman, who was identified as Jane Doe in court papers, had accused Jay-Z and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs ‌of raping her in 2000, when ‌she was 13 years old. She later dropped that civil lawsuit, and Jay-Z sued her and ​her law firm for defamation and malicious prosecution.