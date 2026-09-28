Mexico's Pacific coast braces for Hurricane Polo's life-threatening landfall

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 16:15 IST
Mexico's Pacific coast braces for Hurricane Polo's life-threatening landfall

Mexican authorities urged residents of Baja California Sur ​to prepare for the imminent arrival of Hurricane ​Polo on Monday, warning of ‌life-threatening winds ​and flash floods.

Restaurant and store owners in the coastal cities of Loreto and Ciudad Constitucion boarded up doors and windows overnight to protect their businesses, ‌as worsening weather conditions were expected to hamper preparations later in the day. "Before Hurricane Polo makes landfall, unplug electrical appliances and have an alternative light source ready," the civil protection office said in a post on X, ‌warning that heavy rains and strong winds could cause power outages.

Early on Monday, the Category 3 hurricane ‌was about 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Cabo San Lazaro in Baja California Sur, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 km/h) and higher gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Polo is forecast to remain near major hurricane strength when it reaches ⁠Baja California ​Sur on Monday. The ⁠storm is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain across the state, raising the risk of ⁠life-threatening flooding and mudslides, NHC said.

Despite weakening slightly, Polo is expected make landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, private forecaster AccuWeather ​said. It noted the storm was set to hit a sparsely populated area, though towns including ⁠Las Barrancas and San Juanico lie in its path. Polo, which has tracked off Mexico's Pacific coast for several days, has brought heavy ⁠rain, ​destructive waves and strong winds, prompting evacuations, port closures and school cancellations.

Two children died and their parents remain missing after their home was swept away in Jalisco state, while a young woman was swept away ⁠by strong currents on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, according to local authorities. After passing the Baja California ⁠peninsula, home to tourist destinations ⁠including Los Cabos or the Arch of Cabo San Lucas, Polo is expected to weaken. However, it could still make a second landfall on mainland Mexico as ‌a hurricane ‌late Monday or early Tuesday.

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