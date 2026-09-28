Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 16:30 IST
Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court

Germany on Monday ​vowed continued support for the ​International Criminal Court, ‌ahead of a ​trip by its foreign minister to the Hague-based court that is currently ‌in the US administration's crosshairs. US President Donald Trump has long opposed the ICC and recently urged countries to leave the "evil" ‌court immediately.

His administration has sought to punish the court ‌over investigations into US personnel as well as its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many governments, especially in Europe, have reacted ⁠by rallying ​behind the court, ⁠describing it as a cornerstone of international justice.

As the ICC's second-largest financial ⁠contributor after Japan, Germany is working with partners to safeguard ​the court's ability to carry out its mandate, Foreign Minister Johann ⁠Wadephul said. "International rules are only as strong as our willingness to stand ⁠up ​for them," he said.

He framed Germany's support as part of its historical responsibility to ensure justice is ⁠served in cases where national judicial systems are unable or unwilling to ⁠act. "Germany ⁠knows from its own history where it leads when state power disregards the law and ‌humanity," he ‌added.

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