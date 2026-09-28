Lavrov-Wadephul talks show Russia not interested in peace, EU's Kallas says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's response to his talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul at the United Nations last week show that Russia is not interested in peace at all, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.
Lavrov and Wadephul met on Saturday and Lavrov was dismissive about the meeting in a news conference afterwards. He said he learned nothing and Wadephul might as well had called him.