Lavrov-Wadephul talks show Russia not interested in peace, EU's Kallas says

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 16:47 IST
Lavrov-Wadephul talks show Russia not interested in peace, EU's Kallas says

​Russian ​Foreign Minister Sergei ‌Lavrov's response ​to his talks ‌with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul at the United Nations ‌last week show that Russia ‌is not interested in peace at all, EU ⁠foreign ​policy chief ⁠Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

Lavrov ⁠and Wadephul met on Saturday ​and Lavrov was dismissive about ⁠the meeting in a ⁠news ​conference afterwards. He said he learned nothing ⁠and Wadephul might as well ⁠had ⁠called him.

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