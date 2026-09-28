Asian Games-Ohashi embraces LA 2028 challenge after Marchand calls him 'scary'

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 17:04 IST
Asian Games-Ohashi embraces LA 2028 challenge after Marchand calls him 'scary'

Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi said he was surprised ​and honoured that Olympic champion Leon ​Marchand knew who he was, ‌after ​the Frenchman described the 17-year-old as a "scary" prospect ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Ohashi, shattered the men's 200 metres ‌breaststroke world record en route to Asian Games gold in Tokyo last week, clocking 2:04.83 to eclipse the previous mark of 2:05.48 set by China's Qin Haiyang at the 2023 ‌World Championships in Fukuoka.

Marchand, who visited the Asian Games pool, said Ohashi's rapid rise ‌made him a formidable yet exciting challenge as the Frenchman targets a defence of his Olympic title in Los Angeles. "First of all, I am really happy that he recognises me," Ohashi told reporters in ⁠Nagoya on ​Monday, when asked ⁠about Marchand's comments.

"Personally, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Marchand so, to be honest, he's not ⁠someone I particularly want to race against. "I respect him because I know just how strong he ​is. But if I want to win, he's someone I know I'll have ⁠to beat."

Ohashi, who won five medals including two golds at last year's World Junior Championships, has also claimed ⁠five ​medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with two titles. His world record performance came just a week after the teenager recovered from COVID-19.

Looking ahead to Los Angeles 2028, Ohashi ⁠said Marchand and Britain's Filip Nowacki, who beat him at last year's World Aquatics Junior ⁠Swimming Championships, were the ⁠benchmark competitors in the event. "Both of them are incredibly strong competitors when it comes to winning races," he said.

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