UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 17:05 IST
UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget

​Britain's finance minister John ​Healey said he ‌will put ​fiscal discipline at the core of his first budget on ‌October 28, as he highlighted how the cost of servicing the country's high debt levels was diverting money ‌from public services.

"Through the core of the ‌budget I deliver a month today will be fiscal discipline to give families and businesses a bit of breathing space, ⁠to ​drive good ⁠growth and jobs in more places, and to write a ⁠new chapter of hope for Britain's future," he told the ​Labour Party conference on Monday. He said that ⁠high debt levels were "an affront" to Labour Party's values.

"I tell ⁠you, ​these levels of debt are... an affront to our values, and that's why the prime ⁠minister and I are in lockstep that we will ⁠meet the ⁠fiscal rules," he said.

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