Ahead of Berlin trip, Kazakh president offers Germany closer raw materials cooperation

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:14 IST
Ahead of Berlin trip, Kazakh president offers Germany closer raw materials cooperation

​Kazakh ​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ‌has offered ​Germany closer cooperation in the ‌raw materials and industrial sectors in a guest commentary published in ‌the Handelsblatt newspaper on ‌Monday ahead of his visit to the German capital this ⁠week. "Kazakhstan ​already ⁠extracts 21 of the 34 ⁠raw materials deemed strategically important for ​Europe," Tokayev wrote.

"We offer Germany ⁠reliable supplies and propose ⁠establishing joint ​value and production chains," added the president, ⁠who is due to attend a ⁠business ⁠forum in Berlin this week.

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