Ahead of Berlin trip, Kazakh president offers Germany closer raw materials cooperation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered Germany closer cooperation in the raw materials and industrial sectors in a guest commentary published in the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday ahead of his visit to the German capital this week. "Kazakhstan already extracts 21 of the 34 raw materials deemed strategically important for Europe," Tokayev wrote.
"We offer Germany reliable supplies and propose establishing joint value and production chains," added the president, who is due to attend a business forum in Berlin this week.