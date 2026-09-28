Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US jury says Apple owes record $5.7 billion ​in haptic technology patent case

A US jury ruled that Apple owes ​San Diego-based Taction more than $5.7 billion for using its patented ‌technology ​to power the haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple said it would appeal the country's largest such verdict to date. The jury said on Friday that Apple's Taptic Engine, which creates tapping vibrations, infringed two Taction ‌patents

Giant pandas arrive at Zoo Atlanta for 10-year stay

Atlanta's newest celebrities arrived in style on Sunday, as two giant pandas from China touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson airport aboard a jumbo jet dubbed the FedEx Panda Express. Two years after the city sent its last bears home to China, giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu ‌Shuang landed to take up residence at Zoo Atlanta, one of three US zoos to house the bears.

Florida pastor accused of role in ‌Haitian president's assassination goes on trial

A Haitian American pastor accused by US prosecutors of helping orchestrate the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise so he could take over the Caribbean nation's leadership is due to stand trial in Miami on Monday. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to kill or kidnap Moise and could face life in prison if ⁠convicted.

Trump confirms ​meeting with Anthropic's Amodei, repeats dismissal of ⁠AI fears

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to have a dinner meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Sunday night, but reaffirmed his stance against slowing the pace of ⁠AI development. Trump also reiterated his belief that new regulations would open the door for China to outpace the United States in AI advancement. Although he acknowledged Amodei's concern that going too ​fast on artificial intelligence could expand risks, Trump said it's more important for the United States to maintain a technological edge over China.

Democrats to ⁠probe lucrative Trump family business deals if they win midterms

Corporate donors to US President Donald Trump's ballroom and participants in business deals brokered by Trump family members are expected to be among the ⁠first ​targets of investigations if Democrats take control of the House or Senate in November's midterm elections, multiple Capitol Hill staffers, lawmakers and attorneys told Reuters in recent days. Control of either chamber would give Democrats subpoena power and funding to bolster investigative staff, enabling them to launch probes as early as February and ⁠potentially triggering lengthy legal battles that would place the Trump family business empire squarely in the spotlight.

Nor'easter brings flooding, power outages across US Northeast, over 400 flights ⁠canceled

A strong nor'easter hitting the US ⁠East Coast from Washington, D.C., to Maine this weekend forced airlines to cancel over 400 flights and knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses at one point on Saturday. More than 73,000 homes and businesses remained without power ‌in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, ‌New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania as of 9:37 p.m. ET (0137 GMT) on ​Saturday, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.com.