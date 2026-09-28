Following is ​a summary ​of ‌current entertainment ​news briefs.

Taylor Swift makes ‌VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift's ‌showgirl-inspired "The Fate of ‌Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual ⁠Video ​Music Awards ⁠on Sunday, and the singer ⁠dedicated the honor to ​the late country music legend ⁠Dolly Parton. Swift took home ⁠three awards ​at this year's VMAs, bringing ⁠her career total to an unmatched ⁠33. ⁠She had previously been tied with ‌Beyonce ‌at 30 awards ​apiece.