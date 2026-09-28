Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton
Taylor Swift's showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor to the late country music legend Dolly Parton. Swift took home three awards at this year's VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.