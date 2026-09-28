BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 19:32 IST
BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge

(Removes erroneous reference to Singapore in ​first paragraph and headline) FRANKFURT, ​Sept 28 - German ‌COVID-19 vaccine ​maker BioNTech said on Monday that it would close German sites that it ‌has failed to sell as it pivots away from pandemic-era manufacturing.

"Despite the best efforts of all those involved and ‌a wide-ranging sales process, it has unfortunately not been possible to ‌finalise a sale," said a spokesperson. The spokesperson added that the biotech firm had agreed with the works council on socially responsible ⁠solutions ​and supplementary redundancy ⁠terms for affected staff.

BioNTech said in May it would seek buyers ⁠for its German sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tuebingen, as ​well as in Singapore, or otherwise wind them down. The restructuring, ⁠affecting up to 1,860 jobs, was part of a production transfer ⁠of ​its COVID-19 vaccine to partner Pfizer .

BioNTech, the initial inventor of the Western world's most commonly used immunisation ⁠shot during the pandemic, said in March that its two co-founders ⁠would ⁠leave by the end of this year to start a new venture. ($1 = 0.8554 euros)

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