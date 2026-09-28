BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge
(Removes erroneous reference to Singapore in first paragraph and headline) FRANKFURT, Sept 28 - German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Monday that it would close German sites that it has failed to sell as it pivots away from pandemic-era manufacturing.
"Despite the best efforts of all those involved and a wide-ranging sales process, it has unfortunately not been possible to finalise a sale," said a spokesperson. The spokesperson added that the biotech firm had agreed with the works council on socially responsible solutions and supplementary redundancy terms for affected staff.
BioNTech said in May it would seek buyers for its German sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tuebingen, as well as in Singapore, or otherwise wind them down. The restructuring, affecting up to 1,860 jobs, was part of a production transfer of its COVID-19 vaccine to partner Pfizer .
BioNTech, the initial inventor of the Western world's most commonly used immunisation shot during the pandemic, said in March that its two co-founders would leave by the end of this year to start a new venture. ($1 = 0.8554 euros)