Soccer-Mancini says 'double contract' during Man City tenure 'not my concern'

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 19:46 IST
Soccer-Mancini says 'double contract' during Man City tenure 'not my concern'

Roberto Mancini, who led Manchester City ​to their first top-flight title in ​over four decades in ‌2012, has ​brushed aside concerns over a "double contract" the Italian is alleged to have had in his four-year spell ‌as the Premier League club's manager. German magazine Der Spiegel reported in 2018 that Mancini had earned a larger sum than his base salary at City for ‌simultaneously serving as a consultant at the Abu Dhabi-based club Al Jazira, ‌which is owned by a company chaired by City's majority owner Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 61-year-old Mancini, who is now Italy manager, was asked about his alleged former dual role ⁠after ​last week's media ⁠reports said that City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial ⁠rules in a long-running case. "It's not a problem that concerns me, for one thing," Mancini ​told a press conference ahead of Monday's Nations League clash with ⁠Turkey in Bursa.

"It's nothing new, because I think it's been coming up every now and then ⁠for ​four or five years. Manchester City isn't guilty, and the dual contract issue absolutely doesn't concern me. It's their problem, if anything." Reuters has reached ⁠out to City for comment.

City, who have won eight Premier League titles in ⁠the last 15 ⁠years, have denied any wrongdoing. Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Saturday that City remained confident of proving their ‌innocence.

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