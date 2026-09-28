Mexico's Pacific coast braces for Hurricane Polo's life-threatening landfall

Mexican authorities urged residents of Baja California Sur to prepare for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Polo on Monday, warning of life-threatening ‌winds and flash floods. Restaurant and store owners in the small coastal towns of Loreto and Ciudad Constitucion boarded up doors and windows overnight to protect their businesses, as worsening weather conditions were expected to hamper preparations later in the day.

"Before Hurricane Polo makes landfall, unplug electrical appliances and have an alternative light source ready," the civil protection ‌office said in a post on X, warning that heavy rains and strong winds could cause power outages. Early on Monday, the Category 3 hurricane ‌was about 110 miles (175 km) southwest of Cabo San Lazaro in Baja California Sur, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 km/h) and higher gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Polo is forecast to remain near major hurricane strength when it reaches Baja California Sur on Monday. The storm is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain across the state, ⁠raising the ​risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, NHC said. Despite ⁠weakening slightly, Polo is expected to make landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, private forecaster AccuWeather said. It noted the storm was set to hit a sparsely populated area, though small ⁠towns including Las Barrancas and San Juanico — both with fewer than 1,000 residents, according to the latest census — lie in its path.

Polo, which has tracked off Mexico's Pacific coast for several ​days, has brought heavy rain, destructive waves and strong winds, prompting evacuations, port closures and school cancellations. Two children died and their parents remain missing ⁠after their home was swept away in Jalisco state, while a young woman was swept away by strong currents on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, according to local authorities.

After passing the Baja California peninsula, ⁠home ​to tourist destinations including Los Cabos or the Arch of Cabo San Lucas, Polo is expected to weaken. However, it could still make a second landfall on mainland Mexico as a hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday. TWO LANDFALLS, WIDESPREAD IMPACT

Polo is expected to move inland along the coast of Baja California Sur late ⁠Monday afternoon before making a second landfall in southern Sonora later in the day or early on Tuesday, the NHC said. The Baja California state government has ⁠opened temporary shelters in five municipalities for residents ⁠of high-risk areas.

Sonora is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) of rain, with isolated totals of up to 8 inches (20 cm), raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. Storm surge could also bring significant coastal ‌flooding and large, destructive waves ‌to both the Baja California peninsula and Mexico's mainland Pacific coast.