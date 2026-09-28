Shein reports sharp drop in Europe sales after price hikes

Fast-fashion platform Shein reported a sharp drop in ‌sales in Europe in the second quarter after it hiked prices and cut online advertising in anticipation of the European Union imposing fees on low-value e-commerce parcels from July 1.

Since its September 1 debut in Hong Kong, Shein's shares have dropped 27.3% from the offer price ‌of HK$48.56 apiece as investors expect the fees to dent its business in a market accounting for around a third of revenue. Shein ‌reported $11.08 billion in sales for the second quarter, with Europe revenue down 13.9% to $3.77 billion and US revenue falling 6% to $2.5 billion. Overall sales were up 0.9% from a year ago as growth in Latin America offset declines in Shein's biggest markets.

Shein CEO and Chair Sky Xu said the retailer is planning to push ⁠into higher-priced ​clothes that will boost its profitability, ⁠and hinted at the company's strategy of expanding its family of brands, including through acquisitions. "As the product mix shifts towards brands at higher price points, the platform’s ⁠overall average selling price will rise accordingly," he said in a statement. "Our vision is to become a richly diversified brand collection that meets consumers’ ​varied needs across multiple price points and occasions."

Shein's net profit margin shrank to 2.1% in the second quarter from 6.2% a ⁠year ago, mostly due to the Middle East conflict pushing up oil prices and freight costs, driving Shein's fulfilment expenses up by 18.1%. CUSTOMS FEES IMPACT STILL TO ⁠COME

Known ​for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans and running permanent discounts, Shein was already forced to raise prices in the US last year when the Trump administration ended de minimis - duty-free access for low-value ecommerce parcels - and this year faces the same challenge in ⁠Europe. Since July 1 the EU has imposed fees on low-value parcels ordered online - 3 euros per customs code, adding up to 15 ⁠euros if a shopper buys five ⁠different types of item in one order.

Shein's third-quarter results will show more of the impact, which Shein has previously said could exceed that of the US removing de minimis last year.