US says GM tech costs will decline by $20.4 billion through 2031 because of lower emissions rules

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 20:05 IST
US says GM tech costs will decline by $20.4 billion through 2031 because of lower emissions rules

​General Motors will ‌see its ​technology costs decline ‌by $20.4 billion through 2031 as a result of drastically ‌lower vehicle fuel ‌economy rules finalized Monday, the US Transportation Department ⁠said.

In ​total, ⁠the Trump administration estimates automakers technology ⁠costs will decline ​by $60.6 billion through 2031, ⁠or about $1,289 per vehicle, as ⁠a ​result. The 2024 fuel economy rules ⁠had been estimated to ⁠cost ⁠GM $31.7 billion through 2031.

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