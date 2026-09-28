US says GM tech costs will decline by $20.4 billion through 2031 because of lower emissions rules
General Motors will see its technology costs decline by $20.4 billion through 2031 as a result of drastically lower vehicle fuel economy rules finalized Monday, the US Transportation Department said.
In total, the Trump administration estimates automakers technology costs will decline by $60.6 billion through 2031, or about $1,289 per vehicle, as a result. The 2024 fuel economy rules had been estimated to cost GM $31.7 billion through 2031.