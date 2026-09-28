Florida asks court to bar OpenAI from developing new models as part of child harm lawsuit

Florida’s ​attorney general ‌asked a judge ​on Monday to bar OpenAI from developing ‌new artificial intelligence models without outside oversight as part of its lawsuit accusing the ‌company of harming children.

Florida sued OpenAI ‌in June accusing the company of misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT platform, saying ⁠it has ​harmed children ⁠by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance ⁠on self-harm and addicting young users. Florida Attorney ​General James Uthmeier in Monday's filing also ⁠asked the court to order OpenAI to ⁠keep ​minors off of ChatGPT and bar the company from giving its ⁠chat platform “human attributes.”

A spokesperson for OpenAI did not ⁠immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.