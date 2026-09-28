FBI deputy chief Bailey to resign

FBI ​Co-Deputy Director Andrew ​Bailey said on ‌Monday that ​he is resigning his post, leaving the ‌most prominent U.S. law enforcement agency after a little more than a year. Bailey, a ‌Republican ally of President Donald Trump ‌who left his position as Missouri attorney general to join the FBI, said he was leaving ⁠to ​return to ⁠his family. Bailey, serving under FBI Director Kash ⁠Patel, helped oversee election-related investigations and was present ​earlier this year when agents seized 2020 ⁠election ballots from Georgia.

"I am confident Director ⁠Patel ​will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the ⁠homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public ⁠trust ⁠in this institution of excellence," Bailey wrote on social media.