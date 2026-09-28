Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 20:35 IST
Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Denmark is confident ​that NATO will maintain a heightened ​presence in Greenland and ‌the broader Arctic ​region over the long term following a security agreement with the United States signed last week, ‌the Danish defence minister said on Monday.

NATO launched a mission named Arctic Sentry earlier this year to boost exercises and patrols in the region as part of ‌an effort to defuse severe tensions within the military alliance over U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland. In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said Copenhagen hoped Arctic Sentry would continue beyond this year and next to ⁠become permanent.

Asked ​if he had ⁠clear signals from NATO allies that they were interested in such a scenario, Bruus said: "So ⁠far we are pretty positive that the increased military presence in Greenland — but also in ​the Arctic — will continue." The deal, signed by Trump and the leaders ⁠of Denmark and Greenland at the United Nations last week, foresees the U.S. adding two more bases ⁠beyond ​its existing one on the semi-autonomous Danish Arctic territory. But it also envisages a greater role for NATO.

Bruus said such a role would be ⁠important as melting ice caused by climate change opens up shipping routes in ⁠the Arctic. "The build-up ⁠of interest in the Arctic, also from Russia, from China et cetera, demands that NATO has a greater presence in ‌the High ‌North," he said.

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