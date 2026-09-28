Tropical Storm Hanna forms in central subtropical Atlantic, NHC says
Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the central subtropical Atlantic, according to the US National Hurricane Center's latest advisory on Monday. Hanna was located about 870 miles (1,400 km) northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph).
"An east to east-southeast motion is forecast over the next few days. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days," the Miami-based forecaster said.