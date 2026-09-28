Tropical Storm Hanna forms in central subtropical Atlantic, NHC says

​Tropical Storm ​Hanna ‌has formed ​in the central subtropical Atlantic, ‌according to the US National Hurricane Center's latest advisory ‌on Monday. Hanna was ‌located about 870 miles (1,400 km) northeast of Bermuda, with ⁠maximum ​sustained ⁠winds of 45 miles per ⁠hour (75 kph).

"An east to east-southeast ​motion is forecast over ⁠the next few days. Little ⁠change ​in strength is forecast during ⁠the next couple of days," the ⁠Miami-based ⁠forecaster said.