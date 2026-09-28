Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 20:50 IST
Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury

Jos Buttler will miss England's one-day international ​Tri-series in Pakistan next month after ​suffering a hamstring injury against ‌Sri ​Lanka last week, limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday. The former England captain pulled up while batting during England's ‌16-run defeat at Headingley on Thursday. He initially retired hurt before returning to the crease later in the innings.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Jordan Cox for Sunday's third ODI ‌at The Oval, where Cox scored 76 in England's 223-run win. "Jos won't be ‌in Pakistan," McCullum told reporters. "We know he's an incredible athlete, supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But it's hard to judge ⁠how ​long that will ⁠be."

England travel to Pakistan for a Tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka beginning on October 18. ⁠The side will head to Australia in November for three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals. McCullum ​said Buttler's absence offered an opportunity to test England's depth ahead of next ⁠year's 50-over World Cup.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos, but it will be good for us to ⁠see ​where we're at," he said. "Between now and 14 months' time, lots of things will go wrong. There'll be selections you think will happen and then someone ⁠will get injured, or there'll be a scheduling issue. You almost have to catastrophise ⁠these things a ⁠little to prepare yourself for that World Cup."

Next year's World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia starting ‌on October ‌4.

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